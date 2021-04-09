Sidley, Greenberg Traurig Steer $62M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin represented Citibank in connection with a $62 million loan for a commercial property on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan to a Greenberg Traurig-counseled A&R Kalimian Realty entity, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from Citibank NA is for 79 Fifth Ave. in the Flatiron neighborhood, and of the $62 million figure, roughly $16.9 million is new financing for the property, and the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of pre-existing debt. The borrower is AK 79 Fifth LLC, which is affiliated with New York-based A&R Kalimian Realty. The property is between East 15th and...

