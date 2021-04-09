Mom's Grief No Excuse For Late Filing In Son's Death Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Friday denied a mother's appeal of the dismissal of her suit alleging Rutgers University-affiliated doctors are responsible for her son's death, finding her grief was not an "extraordinary circumstance" that justified her missing a filing deadline. According to the opinion, Jennie Pisano had until April 25, 2019, to file a notice with the state that she intended to sue after her son's Jan. 25, 2019, death at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital following a stroke, but she didn't file that notice until May 1 of that year. While Pisano had argued it was "self-evident" that the...

