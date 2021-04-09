Online Testing Co. Wants To Shed Recordings In BIPA Case

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday appeared skeptical of an online testing company's bid for an order relieving it of an obligation to preserve video recordings and other items as it faces biometric privacy lawsuits over its remote proctoring software, saying it must preserve those materials until some discovery is taken. During a hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer said materials such as video recordings of exam sessions, thumbnail images and photos captured by Respondus Inc.'s online exam monitoring software must be preserved until named plaintiff Courtnie Patterson can get a grasp on what they entail and whether they're...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS