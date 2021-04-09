Ga. Investment Adviser Hit With Class Action Over Fees

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Georgia investment adviser PeachCap Tax & Advisory LLC has been hit with a proposed class action by a former client who says he and others are owed millions of dollars in fees the company improperly charged while collecting unlawful commissions through an affiliate broker-dealer. Georgia investor Clyde E. Leonard Jr. sued PeachCap and its top brass in a Georgia state court on Thursday, claiming they breached their fiduciary duty to act in investors' best interest by "unlawful and quintessential self-dealing." PeachCap Advisory, its founder and board chairman David H. Miller, and its president and COO Eric S. Burnette allegedly used PeachCap...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS