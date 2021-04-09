Ethics Board Says Florida Judge Gave Staff Personal Tasks

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Miami judge is facing a possible 60-day suspension after Florida's judicial ethics commission charged him Friday with improperly having his court staff perform personal tasks and errands for him and taking more than the permitted number of vacation days by failing to notify the court of his absences. Florida's Judicial Qualifications Commission recommended a 60-day suspension without pay and a $30,000 fine for Judge Martin Zilber, who sits on the bench of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in Miami, after finding that he had misused his court staff for personal tasks. "They are not personal assistants funded by the taxpayers...

