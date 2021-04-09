Biden's DOT Budget Ask A Boost For Rail And Transit

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation would see a $3.2 billion bump in discretionary spending under a 2022 budget proposal the White House unveiled Friday, with passenger rail and transit projects seeing the biggest boosts as President Joe Biden seeks to advance ambitious infrastructure investment goals. The Biden administration's spending proposal includes $25.6 billion for the DOT — a 14% increase from the previous fiscal year's discretionary request — making it one of several federal departments that stand to see a potential infusion under the president's blueprint, according to documents released by the White House's Office of Management and Budget. The 2022...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS