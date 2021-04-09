Ex-Pence Adviser, O'Melveny Partner On White House Years

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Employment and benefits litigator Greg Jacob, who rejoins O'Melveny next month after advising former Vice President Mike Pence, seems to have a way with timing: He joined the Bush administration two weeks before 9/11 and the Trump administration a week before the coronavirus pandemic was declared a national emergency. Greg Jacob "If you see Greg going into government, you might want to duck," Jacob said with a laugh. Jacob's career has crisscrossed government and BigLaw, taking him from the No. 3 spot at the U.S. Department of Labor to the federal courts to the White House, where he advised Pence on...

