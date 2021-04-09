Foot Doctor Keeps Win In Suit Alleging Botched Surgery

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Friday refused to overturn a jury verdict in favor of a podiatrist who allegedly fouled up a surgery on a patient, saying the jury had plenty of evidence to support the conclusion that the doctor was not negligent. A three-judge panel affirmed the trial court's decision not to reconsider the verdict in Nicole Heyer's suit against Dr. Rosemarie Rynkiewicz and Achilles Foot Center PC, rejecting Heyer's argument that she had never given informed consent prior to the surgery. Rynkiewicz performed the surgery in June 2010 to deal with a lesion on the bottom of Heyer's fifth...

