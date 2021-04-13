Former White & Case Partner Joins Goodwin In London

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 4:58 PM BST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has bolstered its London office, adding a disputes partner from U.S. rival White & Case. Hannah Field-Lowes will join Goodwin's complex litigation and dispute resolution practice on May 17, the law firm confirmed, after she left White & Case earlier this year following a three-year stint. Her practice focuses on complex commercial cross-border and domestic disputes. Field-Lowes has experience in managing disputes arising from matters such as breach of contract, misrepresentation, shareholder disputes, intellectual property and regulatory investigations, with a focus on private equity, Goodwin said. Before joining White & Case in 2018, Field-Lowes spent more than 15...

