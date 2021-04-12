3rd Circ. Lops $43M Off Virgin Islands' Debt To Pension Fund

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Virgin Islands doesn't have to pay about $43 million in interest and penalties on the roughly $19 million it owes a government workers retirement fund, and it's not required to bring the fund out of debt, a split Third Circuit panel ruled. The Friday decision slashes the bill that U.S. District Judge Curtis V. Gomez handed the Virgin Islands last year for delinquent contributions to the Government Employees Retirement System, while affirming that the financially struggling U.S. territory doesn't have to fund the badly-in-debt GERS to the point of actuarial soundness. "The citizens of the United States Virgin Islands...

