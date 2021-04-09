NJ Judge Denies Class Cert. For Generic Lamictal Buyers

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday declined to certify a proposed class of drug wholesalers who accused GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. of stifling generic competition for the mood stabilizer Lamictal, reversing a previous judge's decision. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez's opinion, which was sealed, applied to a subset of direct purchasers who only bought generic lamotrigine and not also the branded version, according to the order accompanying the opinion. The wholesalers previously won their certification bid in 2018, but the Third Circuit ruled last year that U.S. District Judge William H. Walls, now deceased, hadn't conducted the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS