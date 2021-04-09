Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Judge Denies Class Cert. For Generic Lamictal Buyers

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday declined to certify a proposed class of drug wholesalers who accused GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. of stifling generic competition for the mood stabilizer Lamictal, reversing a previous judge's decision.

U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez's opinion, which was sealed, applied to a subset of direct purchasers who only bought generic lamotrigine and not also the branded version, according to the order accompanying the opinion. The wholesalers previously won their certification bid in 2018, but the Third Circuit ruled last year that U.S. District Judge William H. Walls, now deceased, hadn't conducted the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!