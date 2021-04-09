Feds Drop Criminal Charges In Alleged Fintech Fraud Scheme

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Friday sought to drop wire fraud and securities fraud charges against a former financial planner, noting that his alleged co-conspirator had been pardoned by former President Donald Trump. The U.S. attorney's office asked a Maine federal court to dismiss the indictment against Paul Hess, but to leave the door open for prosecutors to bring charges again. Hess' co-defendant, Michael Liberty, had been discharged from the case following a presidential pardon, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has a pending civil case against Hess, the filing said. "In light of the dismissal of charges against co-defendant Liberty ......

