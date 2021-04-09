Texas Legislation Raises Red Flags For Clean Energy Cos.

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Clean energy advocates are concerned that the Texas Legislature's attempt to prevent future winter storm blackouts is an overcorrection that would hinder wind and solar development in the Lone Star State. State lawmakers are wrangling over a host of bills aimed at improving electricity reliability following outages that left millions of Texans in the dark during February's deadly storm. But clean energy groups are crying foul over legislation that would, for the first time, require intermittent electricity generators — namely, wind and solar — to buy certain outside services aimed at ensuring the grid remains reliable. They're also concerned that wind...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS