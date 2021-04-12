DC Circ. Extends $50B Ex-Yukos Shareholders Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit unanimously ruled that there is not enough evidence to affirm a D.C. federal court's decision that former Yukos shareholders cannot have a down payment for their $50 billion arbitral award. The yearslong dispute stems from a Permanent Court of Arbitration finding that starting in 2003, Russia illegally tried to sabotage Yukos, formerly the country's largest oil company, to destroy it and transfer the company's assets to its state-owned oil company Rosneft. The award confirmation suit is paused as Russia tries to undo a decision verifying the tribunal's jurisdiction. But Yukos shareholders fear a new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS