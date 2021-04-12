Wis. Can Tax Tribal Land After Sale To Non-Indians

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has ruled that the state generally can't tax Indian-owned land on four Chippewa tribes' reservations, but also said that such land can be taxed once it's sold to non-Indians, even if tribe members eventually buy it back. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson handed partial summary judgment Friday to both sides in the tribes' suit claiming that Wisconsin and several townships didn't have the right to impose property tax on any of the tribes' lands. The judge ruled in favor of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and three other federally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS