9th Circ. Ruling Offers Defendants Hope On Remand Appeals

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Across all different types of litigation, one of the first questions a defendant faces in a new state court action is often the most important: Can it be removed to federal court? It is no secret that a defendant's statutory right to remove a case that could have been brought in federal court is one of the most powerful procedural tools at its disposal. But this right is limited by Congress' decision to generally prohibit appellate review of remand orders. The inability to seek appellate review has created uncertainty and inconsistency on important questions of subject matter jurisdiction and how the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS