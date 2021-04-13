Feds Say Ex-Detainee Can't Get Payout For Medical Claims

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government urged a Florida federal court to toss a former immigrant detainee's lawsuit accusing it of denying him proper medical care, saying the man's demand for monetary damages is barred by a 1996 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the lawsuit from Alejandro Mugaburu, a Peruvian man alleging his epilepsy medication was withheld during detention, is barred under Lane v. Pena, which does not allow monetary damages for violations under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. In addition, the Rehabilitation Act, one of the statutes on which the...

