Walmart Owes $115M For Stealing Startup's Food Tech

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A jury in Walmart's home state of Arkansas said the world's largest retailer owes a Texas food technology startup $115 million after it developed shelf-freshness technology by shoplifting the startup's trade secrets. Following a 10-day, in-person trial before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody, 11 jurors found Friday that Walmart Inc. misappropriated a trade secret-protected system for keeping groceries fresh longer that was created by Zest Labs, a subsidiary of San Antonio-based Ecoark Holdings Inc. The jury awarded Zest $60 million in damages over the theft of its technology and $50 million in exemplary damages for that theft being willful and...

