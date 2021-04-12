Tube Cos. Say Trade Secret Spat Deserves Court Injunction

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. tube companies urged a Texas federal court to not send their dispute over tube connection trade secrets to arbitration, since their agreement with a Russian oil and gas pipe manufacturer says they can request a preliminary injunction before arbitration. IPSCO Tubulars Inc. and Ultra Premium Services LLC sued Tubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya — also known as PAO TMK — for allegedly using their licensing agreement to appropriate steel tube connector designs to make a competing product. The Texas-based companies wrote in their Friday response to PAO TMK's motion to compel arbitration that the Russian company's request is "unpersuasive" due to their...

