Fired IBM Manager Advised Against Reporting Bias, Jury Told

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- An IBM sales manager allegedly fired for reporting discrimination against a subordinate admitted on the stand Friday that he discouraged the worker from going to HR at the time, saying he now regrets not making "a giant fuss." Scott Kingston was cross-examined on Friday in his retaliatory-firing trial against the software giant over his April 2018 firing, which Kingston said followed his multiple complaints about disparate treatment of two subordinates. Black salesman Jerome Beard's expected $1 million-plus commission from a sale to HCL Technologies in the third quarter of 2017 was reduced to $205,000, while white salesman Nick Donato had walked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS