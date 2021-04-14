Advisers Sue For Fees After Wejo Turns To SPAC With Citi

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 6:40 PM BST) -- A corporate finance adviser has sued auto data company Wejo for allegedly refusing to pay a success fee, seeking a payout after the General Motors-backed startup pursued a deal with a blank-check company through Citibank. Arma Partners LLP, which describes itself on its website as a financial adviser to the digital economy, said in its April 1 High Court lawsuit that it is owed a success fee by Wejo Ltd., a Manchester-based technology firm with funding from GM that specializes in collecting data from cars. The London-based financial advisers allege in the lawsuit, which has recently been made public, that they...

