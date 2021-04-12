US App Maker Accuses Facebook Of Infringing Patent

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 3:47 PM BST) -- Facebook did not infringe upon an American app developer's patent for live streaming video, because the concept for the technology existed before it was legally protected, an expert for the Silicon Valley giant testified at a London court on Monday. Voxer IP LLC's app that allows users to instantly share and replay video messages is not a novel concept and therefore should not have patent protection, lawyers for Facebook Ireland Ltd. argued at the High Court trial. Facebook has challenged the patent behind Voxer's walkie-talkie app, which allows users to send, store and replay voice messages. The California tech titan claims...

