Chilean Auto Importer Plans $200M Debt Cut In Ch. 11

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Chilean auto importer Automotores Gildemeister SpA has said it is preparing to file a prenegotiated plan to cut $200 million in debt in Chapter 11 with a New York bankruptcy court that is facing opposition from unsecured bondholders claiming the company is trying to "railroad" a cramdown of their claims. In an announcement released Friday, AG said it has entered into a restructuring support agreement with the holders of the majority of its $566.7 million in debt and has begun soliciting votes on the plan ahead of filing for Chapter 11. "The restructuring under the plan will create a sustainable capital...

