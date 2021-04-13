Wilson Sonsini Hires Former GC As New York Partner

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini scooped up a former general counsel from a New York travel brand to fill out the firm's emerging companies practice in New York. Joshua Beser, who was general counsel and corporate secretary for emerging travel and luggage brand Away, will join Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC as a corporate partner, the firm announced Monday. Beser told Law360 Pulse that he was drawn to the team Wilson Sonsini is building in New York City, where he says investment in emerging companies has skyrocketed in recent years. He said he has known some of Wilson Sonsini's New York corporate partners...

