Ariz. AG Says Biden Border Wall Change Needs Enviro Review

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Arizona's attorney general said Monday that he is suing the Biden administration over its move to halt construction of the southern border wall, arguing that the decision could increase the state's population and therefore required an environmental analysis that was not done. Attorney General Mark Brnovich's lawsuit against U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials, filed Sunday in Arizona district court, argues that the Biden administration violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it made major immigration decisions without first studying their environmental impacts. The suit targets the Biden administration's early move to halt wall construction on the U.S.-Mexico border, as well...

