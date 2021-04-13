Dickinson Wright Adds Litigator To Enhance Chicago Office

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that it has hired a litigator who represents clients in the business and environmental space to bolster the firm's recently acquired Chicago office. Trent Cornell joined Dickinson Wright as a member after working at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP for nearly four years. His practice focuses on serving business clients in suits concerning fiduciary duty, contract and other matters while also representing environmental clients in class action and mass tort matters. Cornell told Law360 on Tuesday that his decision to switch firms was fueled partly by the relationships he'd maintained with lawyers at Stahl Cowen Crowley Addis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS