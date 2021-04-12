Fed. Circ. Upholds Duty Order Over Exhaustion Requirement

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday rejected a Chinese roller bearing manufacturer's challenge to anti-dumping duties, upholding the lower court's decision to toss the case because the firm filed its lawsuit prematurely. In a per curiam order, a three-judge panel affirmed a June decision from U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Gary S. Katzmann, who tossed Luoyang Bearing Co.'s attempt to separate itself from a 92.84% anti-dumping duty rate that trade officials assigned to a consolidated group of producers. Judge Katzmann found that Luoyang failed to fully pursue its case at the U.S. Department of Commerce...

