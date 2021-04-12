NJ Must Face Judicial Clerk's Sexual Harassment Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday dismissed the majority of a sexual harassment suit brought by a judicial clerk against the Garden State and state officials, but left intact a retaliation claim and allowed the clerk to amend portions of her suit and try again. In a 32-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman preserved Natalie Spence's retaliation claim that was based on a negative career progress report she said she received after telling her supervisors that a co-worker was sexually harassing her. Though the judge axed her sexual harassment, hostile work environment and remaining retaliation claims, he still...

