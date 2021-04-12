False Ad Suit Against Stem Cell Clinic Back In Ga. State Court

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday returned to state court a lawsuit alleging false representations by a stem cell clinic, saying there wasn't a federal statute in question in the case brought by the Georgia attorney general. In a 29-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said Elite Integrated Medical LLC failed to raise a federal issue in seeking to remove the case to federal court. Attorney General Chris Carr in September challenged the clinic's representations about the effectiveness of its treatments as well as accused the clinic of misrepresenting who would be administering care. Judge Totenberg said the state's claims...

