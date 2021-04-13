Fed. Circ. Finds 'Serious' Standing Issue In Motorola IP Case

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- There is a "serious question" about whether a company that previously sued Motorola over a wireless patent ever owned the patent, the Federal Circuit has ruled, sending the case back to decide whether the company had standing to file suit. In a nonprecedential opinion Monday, a three-judge panel said that Motorola and WiNet had presented evidence regarding ownership of the patent at issue that an Illinois federal judge did not have a chance to address before dismissing the case for failure to state a claim. The dispute over ownership came as Motorola Mobility LLC requested attorney fees. The motion, which has...

