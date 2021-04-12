Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JPML Asked To Consolidate, Pick Venue For Paraquat Suits

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Two of the plaintiffs among those who have filed at least 14 federal lawsuits accusing Syngenta and Chevron of selling the herbicide paraquat despite knowing it causes Parkinson's disease have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate the cases for pretrial proceedings.

Paul Rakoczy, who has filed suit against the companies in the Northern District of California, argued last week that all of the complaints should be consolidated and centralized there, as they all arise from exposure to the same toxin that allegedly caused the same disease, and all plaintiffs are likely to seek much of the same discovery....

