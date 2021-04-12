Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Clearview MDL Judge Urged To Block Ill. AI Data Collection

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Illinois residents suing Clearview AI over alleged violations of the Biometric Information Privacy Act have urged the judge overseeing their multidistrict litigation to block the facial recognition company from continuing to collect and profit from their information, saying the court can't buy Clearview's claims of self-reform.

The residents told U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on Friday that although the company has previously fought judicial oversight by dropping any non-law enforcement account and implementing an opt-out process, a recent patent the company filed and the "backwards" nature of the opt-out process shows the company "can't be trusted." They argued that Judge...

