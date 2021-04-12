Clearview MDL Judge Urged To Block Ill. AI Data Collection

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Illinois residents suing Clearview AI over alleged violations of the Biometric Information Privacy Act have urged the judge overseeing their multidistrict litigation to block the facial recognition company from continuing to collect and profit from their information, saying the court can't buy Clearview's claims of self-reform. The residents told U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on Friday that although the company has previously fought judicial oversight by dropping any non-law enforcement account and implementing an opt-out process, a recent patent the company filed and the "backwards" nature of the opt-out process shows the company "can't be trusted." They argued that Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS