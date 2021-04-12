Del. Chicken Plant Inks $205M Deal To End Pollution Suits

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Mountaire Farms reached a $205 million agreement with Delaware residents to end allegations that its chicken plant contaminated properties and groundwater, saying Monday the deal will set up a compensation fund for residents and upgrade the company's facilities. The agreement will resolve lawsuits in federal and state court and create a $65 million fund for residents affected by Mountaire Corp.'s alleged wastewater disposal problems. The company agreed to spend $140 million on facility upgrades and other matters to ensure that wastewater discharges won't violate federal guidelines for nitrogen levels that neighbors of the Millsboro, Delaware, plant said threatened their health....

