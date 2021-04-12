Seila Law Says Full 9th Circ. Should Reject CFPB Ratification

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- California law firm Seila Law LLC has urged the full Ninth Circuit to step in and "correct" a panel decision from late last year that upheld a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau civil investigative demand against the firm after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the agency was unconstitutionally structured. In a 15-page brief filed on Friday, Seila Law argued that a three-judge panel of the appeals court blundered by ruling on Dec. 29 that the law firm would still have to comply with the CFPB's 2017 demand despite having fought a successful constitutional challenge to the agency at the high court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS