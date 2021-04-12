NJ Pot Regulators Prioritize Equity, Patients' Access

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- At its inaugural meeting on Monday, members of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission pitched a vision of regulating cannabis with a focus on restoring communities harmed by the war on drugs and ensuring patients' continued access to medicinal marijuana in the Garden State. "This journey started with the countless people with lived experiences who raised their voices and showed us all that our marijuana prohibition policies were actively harming individuals and communities," commission chair Dianna Houenou said in her opening remarks. "Starting today, the commission's real work begins to establish and grow a responsible, regulated medical and personal-use cannabis industry,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS