Sen. Wants To Ban 'Dominant' Tech, $100B Cos. From All M&A

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Online platforms designated as "dominant digital firms" and any company with a market capitalization of more than $100 billion would be all but banned from any mergers and acquisitions activity under a new bill Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., unveiled Monday in a sweeping antitrust broadside against "woke mega-corporations." Hawley, a major critic of what he describes as lax federal antitrust enforcement as well as of online firms Republicans accuse of anti-conservative bias, touted the Trust-Busting for the Twenty-First Century Act as an effort to rein in the "monopoly powers [that] control our speech, our economy, our country." "These are some of...

