Catskills Hydropower Project Drops Bid For FERC Permit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The developer of a potential upstate New York hydroelectric project withdrew its permit request from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission due to "the social impact the proposed project reservoirs would cause," according to a letter from the company. The withdrawal came amid hundreds of comments pouring into FERC's docket urging the commission to nip in the bud Premium Energy Holdings LLC's application for a preliminary permit for its Ashokan Pumped Storage Project in the Catskills. Opponents argued the project would compromise a major New York City drinking water source and that local governments' opposition would have doomed the project anyway....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS