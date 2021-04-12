FERC Urged To Nix Catskills Hydropower Project

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Opponents of a proposed upstate New York hydroelectric project urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Monday to nip it in the bud, arguing it would compromise a major Big Apple drinking water source and that local governments' opposition dooms the project anyway. Conservation groups Riverkeeper and New York City Trout Unlimited along with the Office of the New York City Watershed Inspector General urged FERC to shut down Premium Energy Holdings LLC's application for a preliminary permit for its Ashokan Pumped Storage Project in the Catskills. The opponents argued the project could threaten New York City's ability to have an unfiltered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS