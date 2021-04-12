Guess Can't Send Ex-Worker's Bias Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court has rejected Guess Inc.'s bid to force a former employee's race and age bias suit into arbitration, saying the worker had called into question whether a digital signature on an arbitration agreement actually belonged to her. A three-judge panel found Friday that Debra Lynn Griggs had sufficiently contradicted Guess' contention that she signed an electronic arbitration agreement with the fashion brand, upholding a Los Angeles trial court's ruling that Griggs could proceed in court because she declared under penalty of perjury that the signature was not hers. The panel also found that the lower court had rightly credited...

