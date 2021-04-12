7th Circ. Revives Auto Worker's Race Bias Suit Against Union

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday revived a former GM worker's lawsuit accusing a United Auto Workers local of racial discrimination for dropping a grievance over his firing without telling him, saying the union's alleged unwillingness to share information might excuse the suit's lateness. The unpublished opinion from the unanimous three-judge panel reversed an Indiana federal judge's ruling from September that said Terry Lymon had missed the deadline to sue UAW Local 2209 over its handling of his grievance. Lymon alleged the union discriminated against him because he is Black and that it broke its duty to represent him by sitting on his...

