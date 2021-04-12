Boy Scouts To File New Ch. 11 Docs With Two Plan Options

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday that they would be filing a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization by Tuesday after a mediation session failed to generate a global resolution to the case, saying the plan will still allow for a broad settlement while also providing a track for a straight restructuring. During a virtual status hearing, debtor attorney Jennifer Lauria of White & Case LLP said that while progress had been made earlier this month to resolve the question of how sexual abuse claimants will be treated under a plan, no final answer had...

