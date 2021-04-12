Stanford Receiver Nabs $125M Judgment In Ponzi Clawback

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Stanford International Bank's court-appointed receiver has garnered a nearly $125 million judgment against a group of the bank's investors on the heels of a protracted legal battle that included a federal jury verdict and appeals to both the Fifth Circuit and Texas Supreme Court. In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey found in favor of the receivership, ordering the investors to pay a $79 million judgment with more than $45 million in prejudgment interest. Judge Godbey said that the investors must pay post-judgment interest at the annual rate of .06%, noted that receiver Ralph Janvey would move for...

