3rd Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Debt Collection Letter

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit shot down a consumer's bid to revive a proposed class action alleging Collecto Inc. falsely suggested a debt could increase by itemizing the balance to include "$0.00" in interest and fees in a collection letter, ruling in a precedential opinion Monday that such representations are not misleading. A circuit panel upheld a New Jersey federal court ruling last year nixing plaintiff Randy Hopkins' suit against Collecto, which does business as EOS CCA. The panel found that Hopkins' Fair Debt Collection Practices Act claims fell short under both the "least sophisticated debtor" standard in the circuit and the "unsophisticated debtor" standard...

