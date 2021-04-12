T-Mobile Says Dish To Blame For 3G Shutdown Threat

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile is combating assertions that it's trying to "prematurely" kick Boost Mobile subscribers off its 3G network, telling the Federal Communications Commission that its network transition plan is firmly in line with prior merger commitments. In a letter posted Monday, T-Mobile USA Inc. wrote that Dish Network Corp. has falsely accused it of rushing subscribers out of the now-outdated 3G network that supports Boost Mobile, which Dish acquired as part of T-Mobile and Sprint's megamerger. According to T-Mobile, the real problem is that Dish hasn't done its own legwork to transition existing customers to the newer T-Mobile networks under a merger-related...

