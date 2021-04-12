Ice Cream Maker Settles EEOC Suit Alleging Pro-Hispanic Bias

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Fresno, California, ice cream and frozen treat producer will pay $200,000 to resolve a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the company of turning away Black, white and Asian job applicants when it found out they did not speak Spanish, the EEOC said Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Helena Barch-Kuchta signed off on a consent decree between the EEOC and Helados la Tapatia Inc. In addition to the monetary compensation, the agreement requires Helados to have non-Hispanic workers constitute at least 20% of its workforce by the time the consent decree expires in three and a half years. "In today's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS