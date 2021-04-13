Alsup Trims Drug Co. Investors' Cancer Treatment Study Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in San Francisco has trimmed claims from a proposed securities class action accusing biotechnology company Geron Corp. and its chief executive officer of failing to properly explain the results of a clinical drug trial for a blood cancer drug. In his Monday order, U.S. District Judge William Alsup summed up his opinion by determining that the latest version of the investors' complaint "adequately alleges that Geron should have disclosed the bad news when it touted the good and that failure to do so was misleading." In the latest version of the investors' suit, lead plaintiffs Julia and Richard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS