Saul Ewing Adds Real Estate, Probate Litigator In Miami

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has added a new partner to its commercial litigation and real estate practice in the firm's Miami office. Jeffrey Gilbert moves over from his partner position at Cozen O'Connor out of Miami. He also previously served as a shareholder at Florida-based Greenberg Traurig, Saul Ewing said Monday. "We are thrilled to welcome Jeffrey to Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr," Miami managing partner Luis Flores said in a statement. Gilbert's litigation practice spans matters in the construction, real estate, financial services and hospitality industries, representing clients like developers, lenders, landlords and investment trusts. Additionally, he handles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS