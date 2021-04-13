Digital Media Co. Hit With $101M Weed App Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A company formed to invest in a digital media app focused on cannabis culture filed a $101 million Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit against its former business partner Ownzones, claiming it took the cash but never produced the product. Genesis Media LLC said in a complaint in California federal court on Monday that it was created to raise money to back Ownzones' project called 420Tv, and was lured by Ownzones' leadership's claims they had $60 million in other investments from companies like MGM and Sinclair Broadcasting. But Ownzones isn't what it seemed, and 420Tv doesn't exist, Genesis Media says....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS