Biden Nominates Senior National Security Officials

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Monday nominated several people to senior defense and national security positions, including an inaugural national cyber director, a new federal counterterrorism chief, and potentially the first-ever woman to serve as Army secretary. Biden nominated former National Security Agency deputy director Chris Inglis as the first national cyber director, a "cyber czar" position created by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act to coordinate cybersecurity strategy across the government, according to the White House. Inglis was nominated shortly after Jen Easterly, head of firm resilience at Morgan Stanley and also a former NSA officer, was put forward to lead...

