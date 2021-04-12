Halkbank Tells 2nd Circ. It's Immune From Sanctions Case

Law360, New York (April 12, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Turkey's Halkbank on Monday urged the Second Circuit to dismiss the indictment claiming it participated in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran, saying the state-backed bank is immune from criminal prosecution in the U.S. Halkbank contends that its government-owned status makes it immune from the case. Last year, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman disagreed, noting that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act does not extend to criminal cases and that even if it did, commercial activity exceptions would apply and support Halkbank's prosecution. Prosecutors say Halkbank took part in a conspiracy to help get billions of dollars into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS